Lafayette bakery pushes through with rising egg prices amid avian flu outbreak

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette, La. — Mardi Gras season is a busy time at Twin’s Burgers and Sweets, but this year, the holiday rush comes with a hefty price tag. Eggs, a staple ingredient at the bakery, have become significantly more expensive following the outbreak of avian flu across the U.S.

Owner Billy Guilbeaux said the increase in egg prices are hitting hard. “We go through cases of eggs every week,” Guilbeaux explained. “It is a big cost for us, eggs are an important ingredient in everything that we make.”

The avian flu, which has led to the death of at least one person in Louisiana, has also caused a major disruption in the egg supply. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the person who died was 65 years old and had underlying health conditions. The illness has impacted both the availability and cost of eggs across the country.

Before the outbreak, Twin’s Bakery would spend roughly $1,200 per month on eggs, purchasing cases at an average cost of $30 to $40 each. Now, that cost has increased sharply. Guilbeaux said the price has quadrupled to $120 per case.

“It is tough to pay that much for eggs, but it is a temporary increase which we understand,” Guilbeaux said.

For now, the bakery has absorbed the added cost, allowing customers to continue enjoying their favorite items, including the bakery's popular king cakes, without price increases. However, if the price of eggs continues to rise, adjustments may become necessary.

“If eggs go up to $400 per case, then we will try different things, but right now we will just accept the increase and we will just deal with it like we did other things throughout the years,” Guilbeaux said.

As of now, the rising cost of eggs has not led to any menu price hikes at Twin’s Burgers and Sweets, but the bakery is watching the situation closely. The owners remain hopeful that the price increase will be short-term, but are prepared to make adjustments if necessary.