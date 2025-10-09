Lafayette artist represents Honduran heritage in paintings

LAFAYETTE, La. — For local artist Patsy Padilla, the vibrant colors of her homeland, Honduras, serve as the cornerstone of her creative expression. Her paintings, bursting with lively hues, reflect her desire to spread happiness and positivity.

“I want people to feel happy. I want the people to feel that they want to be in that place,” Padilla said.

Padilla’s love for color stands in contrast to her father, who preferred drawing in black and white. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh, if I get that same thing like my dad, same artistic thing, I would put color in it," she said.

That decision has become Padilla’s trademark. “I do like colors. That's when my happiness comes and my paintings reflect a lot of those colors,” she said.

Her artwork not only evokes the vivid scenes of her childhood in Honduras, but it also preserves cherished memories. “It shows what I saw. Art — I love to go see places… dancing. I like to observe people on the street. I like to observe nature,” she said.

Padilla credits her optimistic outlook to her mother’s influence. “My mother was wonderful. She raised me real well in that aspect of believe and be happy, positive all the time, so that's what I reflect in my paintings: positivity,” she said.

Padilla hopes that those who see her work come away with a sense of joy and the feeling of being transported to a happier place.

