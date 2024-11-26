Lafayette artist honors late local musicians with paper artwork at Sola Violins

LAFAYETTE PARISH — If you've walked through downtown Lafayette recently, you may have noticed some festive window displays popping up in the holiday spirit. Among them is a striking piece of art at Sola Violins—one that’s not painted, but crafted entirely from paper. What makes this artwork even more special is its deep, personal connection to the Lafayette music community.

Sam Wrobel, the artist behind the creation, says the piece honors the memory of two beloved local musicians who are no longer with us: Chris Stafford, who tragically passed away in a car crash in May, and fiddler Courtney Granger, who died in 2021.

"I knew both of them, and the only thing Anya from Sola told me was that she just wanted music to be involved," Wrobel explained.

As Wrobel began sketching, the first musicians to come to mind were Stafford and Granger. The artwork features their likenesses, capturing both the spirit of their music and the profound impact they had on Lafayette's musical culture.

"I didn't really anticipate how much it would mean to people," Wrobel said. "It just seemed like what I wanted to do. I just wanted to honor my friends."

The piece, created for the Basin Arts Window Wonderland contest, stands as a tribute to these two musicians who were known not just for their talent but for their role in shaping Lafayette’s vibrant music scene.

Chris Segura, a fellow musician and close friend of both Stafford and Granger, says the artwork has been a moving addition to the Sola Violins storefront.

"These two guys were just two of the most important people to ever be part of the Lafayette music scene," Segura said. "Sam even nailed their posture—the way they held their instruments. It’s a perfect representation."

This year’s Window Wonderland contest is part of an ongoing effort by Basin Arts and Downtown Lafayette to bring art into local businesses for the holidays. The event pairs local artists with small businesses, like Sola Violins, to create unique window displays.

For Wrobel, this project marked a personal milestone. He said it was his biggest project yet, one that took him about a week of nonstop work to complete. The intricate paper art spans three windows, and Wrobel admits it was challenging to envision the finished product while working out of a small room in his home.

"When I got to put it all up this past weekend, I was really, really happy with how it turned out," Wrobel said.

The Basin Arts Window Wonderland contest officially kicks off December 1 and runs through December 15. Voting for the best holiday window display is open until the contest ends. To learn more about the event and cast your vote, visit Basin Arts Website.

As the season of giving continues, Wrobel’s tribute to Stafford and Granger offers a heartfelt reminder of the power of music to bring people together—long after the final note fades.