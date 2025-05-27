Lafayette announces new emergency alert system

Lafayette residents can now sign up for a "modern" emergency alert notification system, officials say.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the official launch of LafayetteNOW, which they are describing as "a modern emergency alert notification system designed to deliver timely, critical updates to the public when it matters most."

According to a release, with hurricane season approaching, LafayetteNOW provides a step forward in keeping the public informed and safe through direct-to-device alerts. From severe weather warnings and critical road closures to public safety incidents and emergency preparedness efforts, the system is built to ensure residents receive real-time information, helping them act quickly and stay safe.

“Public safety is our top priority, and that starts with making sure every resident of Lafayette Parish has access to timely, reliable information,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “LafayetteNOW will be a critical tool to help us keep our community safe, aware, and prepared.”

LafayetteNOW reflects LCG’s ongoing commitment to modernize operations, increase public transparency, and invest in smart, connected technologies that improve the delivery of essential services. The platform is powered by industry-leading notification infrastructure that offers scalability and speed, enabling government agencies to act swiftly while giving residents the confidence that they will be in the know.

Key benefits of LafayetteNOW include:



Real-time alerts for hurricanes, flooding, and other emergency weather events

Road closure and traffic advisories to help plan safe travel routes during emergencies

Law enforcement and public safety updates for neighborhood-level awareness

Direct-to-device delivery via text message, with options for voice or email notifications

This initiative also introduces new opportunities for residents to subscribe to additional updates tailored to their interests, including:



Transit alerts for route changes, detours, and service interruptions

for route changes, detours, and service interruptions PARC notifications to stay informed about local events, facility updates, and community programming

to stay informed about local events, facility updates, and community programming Alerts from participating municipalities within Lafayette Parish, including the Cities of Broussard and Carencro, which have opted in to use LafayetteNOW for localized community alerts

“LafayetteNOW represents a major step forward in how we serve Lafayette Parish—before, during, and after emergencies,” said Chief Communications Officer, Jamie Boudreaux. “It’s more than simply sending alerts. It’s about putting vital, trustworthy information directly into the hands of our residents so they can make informed decisions and stay connected to what’s happening around them.”

Signing up is simple and free. To start receiving LafayetteNOW emergency alerts in Lafayette Parish, text JOIN LFTALERT to 31002 today.

For more information, visit www.lafayettela.gov/alert [lafayettela.gov].