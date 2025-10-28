Lafayette announces downtown Mardi Gras parade route change for 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Monday that next year's Mardi Gras parade route will roll down Jefferson Street in the downtown area, marking a return to a historic route.

The new route will have parades enter Jefferson Street at Cypress Street and continue along Jefferson until the intersection of Johnston Street, then follow the route used in recent years.

"If we have the opportunity, the ability, and the manpower to make Mardi Gras roll down Jefferson Street, why not try it?" said Chris Villemarette, president of the Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association.

Villemarette said the change marks a return to an older parade route, the first time it’s been used since 1897.

"We put in the time, conducted some test runs and they worked flawlessly, so let's try to do it and bring some more people to downtown Lafayette and enhance their experience during Mardi Gras," Villemarette said.

Villemarette said he, the Lafayette Police Department, and Mardi Gras officials conducted test runs downtown, pulling a large float along Jefferson Street. Those photos are below.

Will Kaufmann

Will Kaufmann

However, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, who represents the downtown Lafayette area, said the decision was made without adequate community input.

"It significantly impacts people that I represent. Nobody knew anything. And obviously it was a small group of people who were consulted on this and a decision and now it's trying to be put into effect and I don't think that's the appropriate way to do it," Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux raised concerns about safety and the impact on downtown businesses, citing space constraints along the proposed route and potential damage to greenery in the area.

"Anytime you gonna have a congregation of people, I think safety needs to be on top of the list. That number of people can't fit into that space but that number of people will not be welcomed in that space. It's just too tight and too congested," Boudreaux said. "I am not anti route change. I am anti route change being determined by one or very small group of people and not being of all people being impacted by the change."

In a statement Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet says:

“The return of Lafayette’s Mardi Gras route to its original downtown location marks a meaningful moment for our community. It honors our city’s deep cultural roots while promoting continued economic growth and providing a family-friendly celebration that welcomes everyone to share in the joy and traditions that make Lafayette so special.”

The decision is scheduled for discussion at a city council meeting on November 4th at 5:30 PM.

