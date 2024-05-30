LAA accepting submissions for Freeze Frame XXXVIII

The Lafayette Art Association is excited to announce the much-anticipated Freeze Frame XXXVIII, its 38th annual photographic competition.

This regional event invites photographers of all ages to showcase their talents and creativity.

Submission dates for Freeze Frame XXXVIII are scheduled from June 18 to June 29, Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibition will run from July 2 through August 2.

The highlight of the event, the awards reception, will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., celebrating the outstanding achievements of participating photographers.

For detailed information on submitting images, the 2024 Categories and Rules of the Competition, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Lafayette Art Association website at www.lafayetteart.org or contact the association directly at 337-269-0363.

The Lafayette Art Association is located at 1019 Auburn Avenue in Lafayette's Oil Center.