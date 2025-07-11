La. Youth Challenge Program interviews set for Saturday in Lafayette

The Louisiana Youth Challenge Program is hosting interviews in Lafayette on July 12th to highlight their work transforming the lives of at-risk youth across the state.

The program provides structure, discipline, and life skills to help young people build a better future, according to a spokesperson for the Program.

Many graduates go on to earn their HiSETs, pursue higher education, or enter the workforce.

The event will be held on July 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Main Library in downtown Lafayette, located at 301 West Congress Street.