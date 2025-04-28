KRVS Radio brings Festival International straight to you

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Whether it’s on stage, in your car or from the comfort of your home, KRVS Radio made sure you didn't miss a beat from Festival International.

The nonprofit public radio station, owned by UL-Lafayette, spun the top Festival International playlist — from Cajun to French, Gospel and beyond — and connected listeners to the heart of the festival wherever they were.

“It’s what makes Festival International accessible to people who aren’t in Louisiana, or even to those here in Lafayette who couldn’t make it to the festival in person,” said Valerie Broussard Boston, a KRVS announcer.

KRVS has served as a musical hub for decades, bringing global sounds to Acadiana’s airwaves.

“It’s a hub for music,” said Clint Domingue, operations director for KRVS.

Using a blend of traditional broadcasting and technology, the station is able to reach listeners locally, internationally, and everywhere in between.

"This way, we can broadcast internationally but also locally and worldwide through our free app," Domingue explained. "This is how we get people invested in us."

At 62 years strong, KRVS has been a key part of Festival International for decades — and its mission goes beyond just playing music.

Boston says the station is a vital piece of the community.

“It’s radio that sounds like home — and it absolutely is,” she said.

“It’s very cool when people from outside Louisiana listen and appreciate that what we’re broadcasting from Lafayette is so important it can touch everyone, everywhere — and that’s just so cool," Boston added.

KRVS continues to fulfill its mission to serve the public through music, connection and community support — powered by donations, contributions and station fundraisers.

“It's important serve the public and give people that outlet — because music unites us all,” Domingue said.

If you would like to donate to KRVS click here.

