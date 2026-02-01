Krewe of Rio gears up to roll in downtown Lafayette next Saturday

NEW IBERIA, La. — In New Iberia, the Krewe of Rio was gearing up for the good times today.

Members of the krewe gathered Saturday morning to load floats with tons of beads and throws ahead of the Krewe of Rio parade, which is set to roll through Lafayette next Saturday.

If you've ever wondered how Mardi Gras krewes manage to get those loads of throws onto the floats, here's your chance at a behind-the-scenes look. Just click on the video above.

"It's kind of a big event for Rio today," said John Breaux, Parade Governor of Rio. "We have food, and we get to mix with all the other members, and it's just a; great day for us. It's a family fun day."

Breaux gave us a sneak peek at what throws we can expect at this year's Krewe of Rio Parada.

"We have a lot of good stuff this year. We have alligators. We have all kinds of beads, and it's going to be awesome. All kinds of light ups. We're a night parade," Breaux said.

This year, the Krewe of Rio founders decided on a Brazilian theme, representing a moment of freedom and release through music, song and dance. You can experience that moment at the upcoming parade, which kick off Mardi Gras parade season in Lafayette. That's rolling through downtown Lafayette on Saturday, Feb. 7.