Krewe of Bonaparte parade rolls through Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — With only three days to go, the Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing in Lafayette Parish, where the Krewe of Bonaparte is taking over the town.

"It's all about the fun, and it's all about having your family," said Kasen Madison, a eight-year-old parade-goer.

From downtown Lafayette to Cajunfield, the Krewe of Bonaparte parade rolled.

"I love just coming out and having a good time by the family, friends, bring the kids out, catch beads and just have a great time," said Jerron Rosendoll, who, after over 20 years of living in Lafayette, still enjoys coming to the parades.

The Krewe of Bonaparte parade had 30 floats, several marching bands from local high schools and a few other rollers throwing all kinds of Mardi Gras goodies.

"Lot of light-up throws," Rosendoll said. "Should be a beautiful show."

"I'm trying to catch a football—that's what I'm trying to do," Madison said.

With all the rollers, the parade took nearly an hour to pass us by, but in that time, did Kasen get his football?

"Got the football," Madison said. "I don't play about football now."

Though we are nearing the end of the Carnival season, there is still plenty of celebrating to do.

"Mardi Gras, let's go!" Rosendoll said.

"Happy Mardi Gras!" Madison said.