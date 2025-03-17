Kolwe, Andrus win the 2025 Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee

The 2025 Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee was held Friday at South Louisiana Community College.

There are two bees - one for third through fifth-graders and one for sixth through eighth-graders. The bees are open to kids in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St, Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.

The winner of the third through fifth grade bee was Joseph Kolwe of St. Cecilia Catholic School in Broussard, and the winner of the sixth through eighth grade bee was Caroline Andrus of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette. Andrus will be advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.; her trip will be courtesy of the Kiwanis.