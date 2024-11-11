KOK Wings and Things raising funds for victims of Saturday night shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — KOK Wings and Things announced Monday they will be raising funds to support the victims of the shooting that took place near the restaurant Saturday night.

The incident took place near outside KOK on E. University Ave. just after UL Homecoming.

Four people were injured during the shooting, two of whom died from their injuries—Corey Mouton, 26, of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche, 24, of Lafayette.

To see our story on the shooting, click here.

In response to the incident, the restaurant has decided to donate a percentage of sales from all food, drinks and gift card purchases throughout November. The money will go towards the support of the victims.

KOK Wings and Things is open for regular business hours.

For updates on the fundraiser, visit their website here, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or X.