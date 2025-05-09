Knights of Columbus council 8901 to hold 8th annual sporting clays fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Knights of Columbus council 8901 will hold their 8th annual sporting clays fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Wilderness Gun Club.

Teams will compete in the event to raise money for the Knights of Columbus and their charitable works. First, second and third place awards will go out to junior, ladies and men's teams.

There will also be music, and breakfast, lunch and drinks will be served.

This will be a 17-station course, and awards will be given to the top teams.

Shooters participating in the event must provide their own gun, which must be in safe condition and holding at least two shells. Shooters must also provide thier own shells for the 100-round course. Only 7.5, eight or nine lead shot are allowed. You must bring safety glasses or sunglasses and ear protection.

Golf carts, mules or gators are allowed, but four wheelers are not.

Registration for an individual shooter is $100 or $400 for a four-person team. Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted.

On-site registration will be available, but early registration is encouraged.

To learn more about registration, or if you have any questions, you can contact a member of the organization below:



GK, Clay Young: 850-238-1698 or knights@stpiusxchurch.org

Dan Lavergne: 337-962-3822 or dan.lavergne@edcnow.com

Brian Decou: 337-322-1495 or decoub@aol.com

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at 7 Teurlings Dr. in Lafayette.