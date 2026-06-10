Kiwanis Club of Scott launches Teddy Bear Drive for burn unit patients

The Kiwanis Club of Scott has announced its annual Teddy Bear Drive, benefiting children receiving treatment in the Pediatric Burn Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes.

The drive will run throughout the summer and aims to provide comfort and encouragement to young patients during their recovery. Community members are invited to donate new teddy bears measuring between 12 and 18 inches.

"Teddy bears may seem like a simple gift, but they can provide tremendous comfort to children facing difficult medical challenges," said Caleb Lege, Presidentof the Kiwanis Club of Scott. "We are grateful for the community's support in helping bring smiles and reassurance to these young patients and their families."

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Scott:

• Scott City Hall

• First National Bank of Jeanerette

• Cashway Pharmacy

• Landry's Donuts

The Kiwanis Club of Scott encourages residents, businesses, and civic organizations to participate in the drive and help make a positive difference in the lives of local children.

For additional information and a complete list of drop-off locations, visit the Kiwanis Club of Scott Facebook page.