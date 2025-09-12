Kiwanis Club donates bikes and scooters to Lafayette Parish schools

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Students in Lafayette Parish are getting an extra push to keep reading thanks to a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette.

On Friday morning, the club delivered 92 bicycles, 115 scooters and helmets to 24 elementary schools across the parish. Each school received four bikes and five scooters.

“It’s a motivation to us to hear the success of the AR in kids,” said Casey Hebert, vice president of the Kiwanis Club. “What we know and what studies have shown is that kids succeed more in life when they read more.”

The bicycles and scooters will be awarded at the end of the school year to students who excel in the district’s Accelerated Reader program.