Kids hopped over to Parc de Oaks for an early Easter celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. — Saturday morning, Lafayette families hopped on over to Parc de Oaks for one eggs-celent Easter celebration.

Kids got to hunt for Easter eggs, get their faces painted and even take pictures with the Easter Bunny during Saturday's event in North Lafayette, which Parc de Oaks co-owner Andrea Amos said was all about giving the community an opportunity to celebrate together.

"We just love doing events for the community. Every holiday we try to do something free for the community," Amos said.

This was just one of so many Easter celebrations happening across Acadiana this week. To see what events are happening in your neighborhood, click here, and it will take you to our full list of events.