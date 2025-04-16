Kelli Jones to perform with multiple bands at Festival International

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Festival International de Louisiane returns to downtown Lafayette from April 23 through April 27, 2025 — bringing music, food, and culture from all over the world to the heart of Acadiana.

This year, local artist Kelli Jones is stepping into the spotlight with a full festival schedule, performing with approximately four different groups throughout the weekend. She’s known for blending Cajun, country, and roots music styles — and will join acts like Tommy McLain, Double Dare (with Tiffany Lamson), T'Monde, and a special collaborative performance with Lisa LeBlanc of New Brunswick.

Organizers say her versatility makes her a strong representative for Lafayette on the international stage.

Festival International is free to attend and open to the public. The five-day event includes international music, gourmet food vendors, handcrafted art, and cultural performances — from African bands to Belgium stilt walkers.

Visitors can enjoy authentic cuisine from across the globe, support the event by purchasing merchandise and on-site beverages, and plan their schedules in advance using the Festival app.