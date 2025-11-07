Keep the cold out: Simple ways to weatherproof your home before cold weather arrives

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With colder temperatures on the way, now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the change in weather. Local experts say a few simple fixes can go a long way in keeping heat inside and costs down.

Start by checking windows and doors for drafts. Add weatherstripping or a new line of caulk to seal any gaps where cold air can slip in. It’s also a good idea to inspect insulation, cover exposed pipes, and make sure your heating system is working properly before the first frost.

Taking time to weatherproof now can help your home stay warmer, safer, and more energy efficient through the winter.