"Keep pushing": Lafayette Juvenile Detention home's first high school graduation

LAFAYETTE, La. — For many, a juvenile detention center may seem like a place of setbacks, but it's also a place for learning and personal growth.

Family, friends and teachers gathered to celebrate one 17-year-old's achievement at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, Braxton Francis is the first high school student to graduate at the center, which serves as a holding facility for detained juveniles awaiting further adjudication.

KATC spoke with Francis about his journey and what he’s learned.

“If anybody in a facility and you going to get your high school diploma, keep going don’t stop," he said. "Don’t wait—just keep going, keep pushing, and keep your mind on it—keep grinding you’re gonna get it eventually.”

Although Francis didn't have the opportunity to walk across a traditional graduation stage, the occasion was still special and historic.

Braxton also shared with KATC that he has hopes of opening up his own business and becoming proficient in American Sign Language.

