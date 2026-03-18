Junior League of Lafayette's Touch-A-Truck returns for 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Junior League of Lafayette's annual Touch-A-Truck event returns for 2026 at Blackham Coliseum on Saturday, March 21 from 9 am to 3 pm.

President of Junior League of Lafayette Nicole Street told KATC there will also be a quiet hour for families interested in experiencing the event without loud music or honking between the hours of 2 and 3 pm.

Touch-A-Truck returns to Blackham Coliseum for 2026

Touch-A-Truck is an interactive event for kids of all ages to climb inside, touch, and learn about a wide variety of vehicles and the jobs associated with them — from construction equipment, to first responder units, even our very own KATC live truck. Not only that, but there's a Dig Zone where children can dig and discover fun items, along with animal encounters and photo opportunities. Local food trucks will also be on site at Blackham Coliseum.

Admission is $10 and children ages two and under are free. All proceeds go toward supporting the Junior League of Lafayette's mission to promote volunteer work and create positive, lasting impacts in Acadiana while supporting women in leadership roles.

