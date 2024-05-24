Judice Middle School storage room burns; instruments damaged

Judice Middle School suffered some damage to its band instrument storage area Wednesday, fire officials report.

Fire departments from Judice, Scott and Duson all responded to the Wednesday night fire alarm activation.

When they got there, they found smoke coming from the building, and found a fire in the band instrument storage room. The fire was quickly extinguished, but there was heavy fire damage to the room and some instruments.

The area also had smoke and water damage, officials say.

The cause was traced to the electrical failure of a fan in the room, which ignighted some combustible material. The smoke alarm went off, and that's what brought firefighters to the school.

We've reached out to the school system to see if there is any way to help replace the instruments. We'll update this story if we hear back from them.

A Facebook post says it was percussion instruments that were destroyed: