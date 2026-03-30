Judge grants continuance in case challenging Comeaux High School closure

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Students and parents are expressing frustration and concern as a legal battle continues over the planned closure of Comeaux High School.

“It’s been hard on us,” said student Breanna Bonton. “All of this is taking a toll, and it’s not the same as it was before. A lot of people are discouraged.”

On Monday morning, Suzanne LaJaunie appeared before a judge with a petition seeking to stop the Lafayette Parish School System’s decision to close the school.

During the hearing, the judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have immediately halted the closure. Instead, the judge granted a continuance, allowing LaJaunie more time to secure legal representation and prepare her case.

“This gives her time to review our findings and to properly represent us in court,” LaJaunie said.

LaJaunie has also filed a request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the Lafayette Parish School System violated open meetings laws and committed other procedural violations in its decision-making process.

“They did violate some open meetings laws,” LaJaunie said. “We have evidence to support that they were having serial conversations to make it seem like they were trying to reach a predetermined consensus before the public meeting.”

Attorneys for the Lafayette Parish School System dispute those claims and say LaJaunie will not be able to meet the legal standard required to stop the closure.

“The plaintiffs have the burden of proof,” Robert Hammonds, a school system attorney said. “They must show that the school board’s actions should be stopped. To get that kind of relief, they have to prove irreparable harm and that they are likely to prevail on the merits.”

As the case moves forward, parents and students say the uncertainty is taking an emotional toll.

“People need to realize this is not just about closing a school or saving money,” said parent Tammy Bennett. “This is not just a building—this is people’s lives.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” Bennett added. “It’s unbelievable that any adult would choose to put these kids in this position.”

A hearing on the preliminary injunction is expected during next month's hearing scheduled for April 13th at 1:00pm.

