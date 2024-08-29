Judge condenms owners of Himbola Manor, calls for repairs and fines

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A judge condemned the owners of Himbola Manor for what he described as “absolutely atrocious” conditions during Wednesday’s adjudication hearing.

Judge Stuart Bowie did not hold back, saying the owners of Himbola Manor-American Agape Foundation Inc.- could face fines for allowing the tenants to live in “filth.”

“The fact that they let it get like this while people are living there causes major concern,” said Bowie.

"When all this is said and done, there is going to be a fine on this matter because what's going on is unacceptable." Bowie added.

Wednesday’s adjudication hearing was the first for Himbola after Lafayette Consolidated Government found over 100 building violations on the property.

Eric Pullen, the lawyer for Agape Himbola Manor, the owner of Himbola Manor, said Himbola had already addressed 89 of those violations and was committed to rectifying the rest.

“I will acknowledge before you that there is some major interior work that needs to be done, but we cannot do it until we have the test results,” said Pullen.

Pullen said he was waiting on a plumbing inspection report due on Aug. 30 and a mold inspection report due on Sep. 4 which would determine how long repairs would take.

Pullen said he has been working with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the compliance department since the complaints came to light.

“The fact is that these items should have been addressed sooner. We have been working hard, and we have been working since last month," Pullen said.

Judge Bowie ordered LCG to conduct further inspections of the building on Sept. 16. A hearing is set for Sept. 18.

