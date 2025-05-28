Job Fair set for tomorrow

In response to continued need, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, the Broussard Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), and the City of Broussard are partnering to host the Broussard Community Job Fair on Thursday, May 29.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Broussard Middle School, 1325 S Morgan Avenue, Broussard.

“Business in Broussard is growing at an incredible pace, resulting in an increased need for a qualified workforce. The city, Chamber, and BEDC recognize the need to pair high quality employees with employers that are either currently operating in the Broussard area, or plan to locate here soon,” says Lacey Viator, Broussard Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from dozens of local businesses that are currently hiring for part- and full-time openings in several industries, including sales, food service, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

A current list of participating employers is available at www.developbroussard.com/jobfair/

For more information about the event, contact Lacey Viator, the Broussard Chamber’s President & CEO at 337-837-6001.