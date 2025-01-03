Jessie Livingston Taylor Center releases 2025 education schedule

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Community Development & Planning Department announces the release of the 2025 education schedule for the Jessie Livingston Taylor Center for Housing and Community Services. This resource, located at 111 Shirley Picard Drive, continues to support Lafayette residents with housing programs and educational opportunities to foster stronger neighborhoods and empower residents, according to an LCG news release.

The Taylor Center has scheduled monthly classes for 2025 that focus on:



Home Ownership Training : Designed for prospective homeowners to navigate the home-buying process confidently

: Designed for prospective homeowners to navigate the home-buying process confidently Financial Literacy Workshops : Covering budgeting, credit management, and strategies for long-term financial stability

: Covering budgeting, credit management, and strategies for long-term financial stability Home Maintenance Workshops: Providing practical knowledge to maintain and improve home safety and efficiency

The Jessie Livingston Taylor Center offers a variety of services through its Human Services Division. Available programs include:



Housing Demolition Program

Housing Rehabilitation Program

Sewer System Program

First-Time Home Buyer Program

Ramp Program

Housing Counseling Services

“The Taylor Center strives to strengthen our community by providing the tools and resources necessary for safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said Human Services Manager Belle Leblanc. “We’re proud to offer these programs and workshops to help residents achieve their housing goals and build a brighter future.”

Community members interested in participating in these workshops can click here to view the full schedule or contact the Taylor Center at 337-291-5450 for more information.