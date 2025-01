Youngsville Police have sent us an update on a crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Ezra Williams, 19, of Jeanerette, died in the crash that happened Friday at about 1:45 p.m., police say.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Layette Street, and involved three vehicles, police say.

When police arrived, they found one person who had died at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Youngsville Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.