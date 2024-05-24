"It's the real deal;" Zydeco Extravaganza past and present

LAFAYETTE, La. — Donald Cravins was one of the organizers of the very first Zydeco Extravaganza in Blackham Coliseum 37 years ago.

"In 1987, my brothers and I decided that we would start a festival dedicated to Zydeco and, of course, the great culture—our great culture," Donald said.

The purpose behind the festival was simple.

"We just wanted to promote the culture, give people a great atmosphere to come out and have a good time and listen to the bands, both old and new," he said.

This purpose has remained the same, even as the bands and musicians playing have changed. Well, at least some of them.

Zydeco legend, Nathan Williams, played at that very first festival, towards the beginning of his career.

"I was excited to play the first festival because I had just started out in music," Williams said.

But that first festival definitely wasn't his last.

Now a Grammy award-nominated Zydeco musician, Williams will be returning to the Extravaganza stage, along with his son, Lil Nate.

"I always kind of go back to where I came from, you know, playing, repeating the gigs. You know what I mean?" he said.

Throughout the years, the Zydeco Extravaganza has changed in some ways. It's now held in Parc International in downtown Lafayette and attracts thousands of visitors—more than could've been imagined at that first festival. But, the purpose and goal behind it stays the same.

"We're gonna have some beautiful folks here from all walks of life, who are all here for the same purpose and goal: to celebrate our culture and to celebrate one another," said Dustin Cravins, the current organizer of the Zydeco Extravaganza.

This year's Extravaganza will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 and will encapsulate the past, present and future of Zydeco.

Featured musicians are Keith Frank, Alphonse Ardoin, the Williams family, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., Rusty Metoyer, David Sylvester and Step Rideau.

There will be Creole and Cajun food vendors, an arts and crafts market and a kids corner.

Kids ages 12 and under get in free.

