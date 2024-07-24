"It's the American dream," Home buying workshop hoping to inspire the Hispanic and Latino community

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Spanish home-buying workshop is hoping to educate and inspire the Hispanic community to buy homes.

Buying a home can be stressful for anyone, but it becomes even more challenging when you aren't fluent in English.

"English is a difficult language for any immigrant. Our dream is coming to America," said Fernando Perez, who immigrated here 15 years ago. "It's important to learn the whole process to be ready to be a owner of your own house, and it's part of the American dream."

Finding the right resources can be difficult, but there is a home-buying workshop that could open doors to home ownership for Spanish speakers.

This workshop is the first of its kind in Lafayette. It is designed to assist neighbors who feel more comfortable speaking and listening in Spanish by offering resources and presentations on home buying, featuring experts such as lenders, realtors, inspectors and insurance agents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Louisiana's Hispanic and Latino population has doubled in the last decade. The 2020 census reported that 6.9% of Louisiana's population identified as Hispanic or Latino, which was a 67.5% increase from 2010.

This workshop's aim is to engage that community in the home-buying process.

Shayna Armond with Lafayette Consolidated Government spoke on how this effort helps to grow the city.

"There's been a growing demand for people to make a little bit of room for the people who are coming to our country, and when they buy a home in our area, they are investing in our economy, and that helps us all grow," Armend said.

The workshop will take place on July 23 and 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jesse L. Taylor Center located at 111 Shirley Picard Dr. in Lafayette.

Seating is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to call 337-291-5450 and register to secure a spot.

Attendees must be at least 16 years of age or older.