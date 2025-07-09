"It's so devastating": Texas flood tragedy hits home for Scott woman

SCOTT, La. — Over the Fourth of July weekend, flash flooding in Central Texas left devastation in its wake, claiming lives and leaving families searching for missing loved ones.

KATC spoke with one Acadiana resident who says the tragedy struck close to home.

“Joyce’s grandmother is his daughter, and this is my father,” said Becca Begnaud, referring to a family photo in her house.

KATC

“My father was one of 11 children, and when I realized it was one of my cousin’s children, it became personal,” she said.

The floods overwhelmed parts of Central Texas, prompting emergency response teams and volunteers to search for survivors and victims.

The death toll has climbed past 100, and more than 160 people remain unaccounted for. A number that is expected to rise, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“It’s like we are family. We are all family, and I think we are seeing that in Texas — the amount of response, the amount of want to help.” Begnaud said.

Joyce’s father, Ty Badon, traveled to Hunt, Texas, where she had gone to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends near the Guadalupe River. Tragically, her body was found near the campsite.

12NewsNow

Begnaud said she’s determined to help others who experience trauma after disasters. She hopes to one day organize a trauma response team to provide emotional relief to survivors.

“I’m not a celebrity that can pay for funerals, I’m not part of the Cajun Navy and I can’t help in those big ways,” she said. “But I can appeal to healers and to people that have been trained in trauma. So if you have any training in trauma release, can you go and help these people? Can you do any healing long distance?”

According to the National Weather Service, Flash floods occur suddenly and usually within hours of excessive heavy rainfall.

Here's some river flood and flash flood safety rules:

During periods of heavy rains, stay away from flood-prone areas such as stream beds, drainage ditches, and culverts.



Move to higher ground if flooding threatens your area.



If you live or work in flood-prone areas, remain alert during periods of heavy rain.



Be especially cautious at night as it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

If you are interested in supporting the victims, click here.

