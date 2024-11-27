It's Christmas year-round for one local pub

LAFAYETTE, La. — For its 20th year, a local pub in town is transforming into Santa’s workshop. While we’re not quite in December yet, this workshop operates year-round, collecting gifts for children in our community who might otherwise go without a Christmas this year.

Robin Mcmillian owns McMillian’s pub and every holiday season, she turns her bar into a festive North Pole.

She even has a team of elves helping fill gift bags and check off lists—or in this case forms.

KATC

Mcmillian and her volunteers collect filled-out forms from various organizations across Acadiana like the Boys and Girls Club, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), SMILE (Smile Community Action Agency), and ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing). She also takes requests from residents in the community who might have a hard time getting gifts for their children this year.

So far, she’s helped hundreds of children experience the joy of receiving the gifts they’ve dreamed of.

This tradition was inspired by her late mother’s love for Christmas. In honor of her mother, McMillian named her foundation Rosa’s Angels.

As the holiday season approaches, the organization is seeking to gather more toys, helping to ensure every child has a gift to find under the tree.

KATC

"We need tons of toys, anything from basketballs to footballs, art sets, cars, trucks, and children’s clothing. anything helps,” she says.

If you’re interested in dropping off some gifts or even want to adopt a child's Christmas wish list click here.

Or you can contact Robin directly at 337-781-7069.

