It could soon be illegal to release balloons in Louisiana

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — State lawmakers are taking aim at a new kind of litter that often goes unnoticed: balloons released into the air. House Bill 581 seeks to criminalize the intentional release of balloons outdoors for individuals over the age of 16, imposing hefty fines on violators.

Fines that could be faced are:



One hundred fifty dollars for the first violation.

Two hundred fifty dollars for the second violation.

Five hundred dollars for the third or subsequent violation.

"For years, we have known litter has been a problem in this state. We all know it's illegal to throw trash out your car window and onto our state roads, so why do we allow litter to be released in the air?" says John Illg Jr. a Louisiana State Representative.

Letitia Labbie, a wildlife rehabilitator with more than 40 years of experience, supports the proposed ban, saying the harm caused to wildlife is substantial.

"Wildlife doesn't understand what this trash is; it looks like food to them," Labbie said. "This balloon landed next to my owl cage, which I have baby owls in. They pulled this in thinking it was food. If I hadn't gotten it in and removed it, they would have torn it to pieces and swallowed it, then I would have had a bunch of sick baby birds that I couldn't release in the wild."

Balloon releases are a common farewell ritual for those who have passed, with many sending dozens into the sky as a way to say goodbye to loved ones.

"The fact is, these balloons are meant as a memorial, but sometimes become deadly. Litter as they are released in the air, they havelong lasting consequcesn for they have long-lasting consequences for the environment, wildlife, the landscape, and our country," said Illg Jr.

Labbie, who has also experienced loss, suggests other ways to commemorate loved ones.

“Pay for a bench at a park, put a memorial plaque on it, you can plant a tree with a plaque, blow bubbles, you can do a candlelight vigil. There are so many ways that your loved one can be memorialized and missed other than releasing trash into the wild.”

The repercussions extend beyond wildlife; they also impact utilities.

In 2020, Lafayette Utilities System reported that over 8,000 customers lost power due to outages caused by balloons caught in power lines. Since then, there have been six such outages in 2024, and three more related outages this year.

"It's a big issue. A lot of times, people don't realize it. I've received baby birds that were tangled up in balloon strings, kite strings, and fishing lines. This isn't the first time balloons have shown up on my property," Labbie tells KATC. "I've found them in the coulees, found them tangled up in trees. As an animal rehabber, we find animals tangled up in them all the time. People are always contacting us with something that's been damaged or injured by a human impact."

The bill did fail during a House vote on Monday, but there is a motion to reconsider. The bill did not receive the two-thirds vote needed to pass the Senate.

To read more about this bill, click here.