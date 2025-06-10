UPDATE: Airport back open; no explosive devices found

UPDATE: As of noon, the airport is back open.

State Police say there were no explosive devices, no hand grenades, found in this investigation.

We're working to get more information.

Some flights have been delayed. Click here to check for flight schedules.

Multiple emergency units are on the scene at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Executive Director Steven Picou advises, “Law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious package that was detected during the TSA scanning process. As a precaution, an isolated section of the LFT terminal has been evacuated. At this time, flights have been delayed. Please monitor flight information from your airline for the most up to date schedule.”

Police say that no arrests have been made, but several people have been detained.

KATC has a crew on the scene, here's a live from Paris Flannigan:

And here are some pictures from the scene: