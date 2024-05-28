Interim chief appointed

The Lafayette Police Department has a new chief.

On Tuesday, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announced the appointment of Paul Trouard as Interim Chief of Police.

Trouard will lead the department through a transition period while a national search for a qualified candidate takes place, LCG officials say. This comprehensive search will commence within the next 30 days, under the leadership of Chief Administrative Officer Rachel Godeaux, a release states.

“I have full confidence in Chief Trouard’s ability to lead our department while we begin our search,” Boulet said during a Tuesday morning presser. “We’ve got really great leadership at Lafayette Police Department right now and are focused on getting the right Chief in this position rather than hiring someone simply to fill the role quickly.”

Trouard has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, she said. He's worked for LPD in multiple roles, most recently as assistant to the chief. Trouard served as a Staff Sergeant in the Louisiana National Guard and holds numerous law enforcement certifications. He has a master’s degree from Columbia Southern University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and an Undergraduate Certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Trouard said his focus will be on "delivering a highly trained, accountable and community-oriented police force."

“My expectation is that I expect perfection. If we chase perfection, we can achieve excellence,” said Trouard. “Public safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we are always better when we work together.”

Boulet said she plans to create a key stakeholder committee to help with the search for a new chief and there will be a process for public input.

Trouard replaces Judith Estorge, who announced she was stepping down earlier this month for "personal reasons."

The announcement stated that Estorge will remain with the department in another capacity.

Estorge was appointed chief by then-Mayor President Josh Guillory in October 2022. She was the sixth police chief under Guillory. Here's an interview we did with her shortly after she was sworn in.

When Guillory took office in January 2020, he requested that Chief Toby Aguillard resign, reportedly because of a poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

The Guillory administration then hired Chief Thomas Glover from the Dallas Police Department, and fired him 10 months later. Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired, as well. He recently was given his post as a sergeant back in an appeal.

The person who was interim chief when Estorge was appointed, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October 2021.