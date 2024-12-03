InspireHER Center opens, helping educate girls during puberty

LAFAYETTE, La. — Adolescent girls in the Lafayette area now have a new resource center to help them get through some growing pains they may experience.

Founders with the newly-opened center in the hub city are working to empower young girls and give them the knowledge they need so they can unlock their full potential.

Since its founding in 2022, The Confidence Campaign has helped 700 girls gain the education they need to better understand their bodies.

Founder Susan Titus opened the InspireHER Center in November to further support young women in the community, after seeing a lack of women's health education.

"I have a degree in biology. I wanted to be a midwife. I've always had a love for care of women," Titus said.

The center focuses on providing workshops and sparking conversations around a woman's growing body.

"There's a lack of foundational knowledge, coming from the bare necessities," she said. "The understanding of what it means to have healthy hygiene, what is going on with our body through puberty."

Confidence Campaign

Workshops cover topics, such as how to maintain oral hygiene, properly showering and how to use menstrual products. Skills they can then share with others.

KATC

"It's not just about learning for yourself. It's about learning so you can help your friends," Titus said.

The Lafayette Parish School System even approved the campaign to come into the schools and teach students during school hours—to help reach more girls.

"We wanted a girls center where they can come and get very targeted workshops, where they can get to know each other and have conversations outside of school," Titus said.

InspireHER hopes to empower young girls and help them to build a strong foundation that will benefit them for years to come.

"We don't know how easy and how much that can influence a girl's life for the rest of their lives," Titus said. "If we can help each one and guide with kindness through our years of puberty and growth, then what a difference we can make in so many lives."

