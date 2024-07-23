Inspections begin at Himbola Manor

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Property inspections began at Himbola Manor today after mounting criticism from tenants over the condition of the apartment complex.

In a notice to tenants, Foresight Asset Management—the company responsible for the upkeep of Himbola Manor—said it would be conducting inspections between Tuesday July 23, 2024 and July 25, 2024.

In the letter which was shared with KATC , Quoizael Green, Property Manager with Foresight Asset Management said, "violations will be given for unreported repairs, and housekeeping issues.”

The letter went on to say, “any damages that we find in the apartment will also be given a violation and will be charged for the repairs.”

KATC was at Himbola Manor today as management completed the first day of inspections. Residents expressed concern about whether they will yield any positive results.

At a meeting with Lafayette Consolidated Government last week, officials said Himbola has until July 30th for an updated inspection. LCG said if corrective measures are not taken, the case will be forwarded to adjudication court.

Meanwhile, one tenant called KATC earlier today to say there was no gas in her building.

Legal counsel for the owners of Himbola Manor said they are "working closely with the city of Lafayette and the Louisiana Housing Council on the repairs to the property."

