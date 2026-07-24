Inaugural Give Acadiana Day: Collaborative donation drive supporting five area nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The inaugural Give Acadiana Day, a collaborative donation drive supporting five local nonprofits, is happening on Saturday, August 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cajundome.
The five nonprofits include Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Gifting Grace Project, Goodwill Acadiana, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, and Second Harvest Food Bank. Grayson Stepanek, spokesperson for Goodwill Acadiana, says community members can donate various items and support those nonprofits at the same time, as every donation goes directly toward a local cause.
If you would like to donate, the Cajundome will serve as the primary donation site with on-site volunteers, media coverage, music, and more. Satellite drop-off sites include Goodwill Acadiana locations in Breaux Bridge, Crowley, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Youngsville. Organizers like Stepanek say donors can simply drive up, drop off donations, and mention Give Acadiana Day.
Requested Items
Catholic Charities of Acadiana
- 25-ft professional-grade tape measures
- 8 oz. styrofoam cups
- Gallon-sized liquid laundry detergent
Gifting Grace Project
- Backpacks (clear/mesh preferred)
- School supplies
Goodwill Acadiana
- Clothes
- Household items
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
- Appliances
- Furniture
Second Harvest Food Bank
- Shelf stable food (canned/non-perishable)