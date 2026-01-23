In Your Parish Headlines: January 23, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, January 23, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Demolition is officially underway at the former S.J. Montgomery Elementary School, marking another milestone in a major construction effort across the Lafayette Parish School System.

District officials say the property will be transformed into a new baseball and softball complex for Lafayette High School. The project is expected to go out for bid in February.

The redevelopment is part of a broader $173 million construction program currently underway across LPSS, aimed at upgrading facilities and expanding opportunities for students throughout the district.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Residents in Opelousas are getting the chance to see their city through a local lens.

A new photography exhibit opens Friday at the Opelousas Museum, featuring images taken by community members in their own neighborhoods. The photographs showcase everyday moments, from front-porch gatherings to candid street-corner conversations.

Organizers say the exhibit highlights daily life in Opelousas through the eyes of those who live it. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Veterans and their families will have access to a wide range of support services this weekend during a veterans resource fair in Lafayette.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Progressive Outreach Center. Organizers say the fair will connect attendees with information on benefits, programs, and local resources available to veterans and their families.

Community members are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the services being offered.

