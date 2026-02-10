In Your Parish Headlines: February 10, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The African American Heritage Foundation in Lafayette Parish will mark 100 years of Black History Month with a community celebration titled “Rooted, Resilient, Rising,” set for 6 p.m. tonight at the Downtown Convention Center. Organizers say the historic evening will honor generations who laid the foundation of the community and recognize the resilience that continues to shape Lafayette Parish. They add that elders, leaders, youth, and community members from across the parish will come together to reflect on shared history and learn from one another.

Mardi Gras week in Lafayette Parish begins Friday night with the Krewe of Allons Parade, which rolls at 6:30 p.m. along the traditional route from Pontiac Point to Cajun Field. The Krewe of Allons features Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes and brings a University of Louisiana at Lafayette presence to the celebration. The parade is part of GSW’s family-friendly Mardi Gras festivities at Cajun Field, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to kick off the season with food, music, and community events.