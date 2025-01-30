Immigrants in Acadiana fear the impact of Trump’s mass deportation plans

LAFAYETTE, La. — As President Donald Trump’s administration ramps up efforts to conduct what he says could be the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, immigration raids have increased across the nation.

In Acadiana, undocumented immigrants express concern about their future in the United States.

KATC stopped by a Hispanic store in Lafayette, a popular spot for the local Hispanic/Latino community, but with the new orders, that could change.

KATC

"Many people are scared to go out and buy their food," said an undocumented immigrant from Nicaragua, who has been living in the U.S. for a year.

She wished to remain anonymous, citing fears of deportation.

"The situation in our Latino countries is very delicate," she said. "Here is a country that gives us a lot of opportunities to move forward, to help our families and to move our children forward."

Her worries are not just about herself, but her child, who attends school in Acadiana where he is learning English.

"It hurts me because I get scared. What if they come and take him away from me or deport him? His future is in their hands," she said.

The Trump administration appointed former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan as its "border czar," to lead immigration enforcement operations.

ABC News

Homan told ABC News that the goal of the operations is clear.

"Our success every day is taking a public safety threat off the streets or getting a national security threat out of here," he stated.

However, local immigration attorney David Rozas disagrees.

KATC asked if there is a high rate of immigrants committing crimes.

"No, actually, statistics show the opposite," Rozas said. "They show that immigrants actually have a lower crime rate than the average citizen in the United States."

According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, immigrants in the United States have had lower incarceration rates than the native-born population since at least 1870 (when such data were first recorded). In 2020, immigrants were 60 percent less likely to be incarcerated than the U.S. born.

Rozas, who represents many immigrants through his firm Rozas & Rozas Law Firm, warned that mass deportation efforts would have serious economic consequences for states that rely on the immigrant workforce.

"The vast majority of people who are here are hard-working individuals," he said. "Our country is built upon immigration. If you take a dent in that, you're going to lose the backbone of America."

KATC

Despite being undocumented, Rozas emphasized that immigrants still have rights if stopped by law enforcement.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union:

You have the right to remain silent. If you wish to exercise that right, say so out loud. (In some states, you may be required to provide your name if asked to identify yourself.)



You do not have to consent to a search of yourself or your belongings, but police may pat down your clothing if they suspect a weapon.



If you are arrested by police, you have the right to a government-appointed lawyer.

For local immigrants, they'll continue to work as they always have, but now with a large target on their backs.

KATC

"To not be scared and trust in God because he always comes first and is the only one who can help us in this and touch the hearts of those creating these abusive situations for immigrants. Because it is really is abusing our humanity," she said.

To see all the executive orders under the Trump administration, including those related to immigration, click here.

