"Immigrants are scared": Lafayette protesters rally against Trump’s deportation plan

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Dozens of young protesters took to the streets of Lafayette on Saturday morning, voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump’s promise to implement the largest deportation plan in U.S. history. The plan, which prioritizes deporting violent criminals, has sparked fear within the immigrant community.

“Immigrants are scared right now,” said Weiser Nieto, a 10-year-old protester, his voice rising over the chanting crowd. His words resonated with many, as the growing concern over the administration’s stance on immigration policy has made daily life difficult for many families.

The demonstration began with a simple, yet powerful message, as children as young as 10 held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace." Nieto shared his personal worry about the current state of affairs. “ICE is knocking on their doors, separating families, and that has gotten me scared,” he said.

For many in the area, particularly Hispanic and Latino communities, the threat of deportation is no longer a distant fear — it has become a harsh reality. According to Data USA, in 2022, more than 20,000 Latinos lived in Lafayette, many of whom fear the impact of potential immigration crackdowns.

Ana, a protester originally from Honduras, expressed how the growing climate of fear has changed life for many in her community. “In my neighborhood where I live, people don’t want to get out (their house), but I believe in God, and by believing in God, I came and well, I’m afraid but here I am,” she said.

Despite the growing anxiety, Ana and many others remain determined to stand up for their rights. As the chants grew louder, some opposition voices emerged from passing cars, but the protesters remained steadfast in their message. Valeria Rico Arellano, a first-generation student, emphasized the importance of standing united in the face of adversity.

“If no one fights, we are never going to get anywhere,” said Rico Arellano. “They are not criminals. The only crime they’ve ever committed was wanting a better life for them and their family.”

