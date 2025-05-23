"I'm very blessed": Lafayette teen heads to nation's capital for 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAFAYETTE, La. — Caroline Andrus, a 14-year-old spelling enthusiast and alum of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, heading to her freshman year at St. Thomas More Catholic High, is gearing up to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

She will be among 243 spelling champions from across the country hoping to make their mark in Washington, D.C.

Since its inception in 1925, the spelling bee has been a platform for bright young spellers from all over the United States to showcase their skills.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the competition, and KATC is getting to know Andrus and how she's preparing for the big event.

"It was just like something I didn’t expect to click, but I always liked reading, so I had a tendency with words," Andrus said.

She told KATC that she hasn't participated in many spelling bee competitions but is excited to participate in them more.

"I definitely see myself trying to go in different directions and maybe looking into other competitions similar to these," Andrus said.

This young bee is buzzing at the chance to compete at the national level, but knows at the end of the day, it's all about having fun and trying your B-E-S-T.

“If you have a gift, you should definitely pursue it and work on that. Even though you might not always be the best at it, you can be the best if you just work at it.”

The winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee will receive a $50,000 cash prize and will be crowned the Spelling Bee Champion.

Good luck, Caroline, from all of us at KATC! 🐝

If you want to watch the competition, the two-night event begins with the Semifinals on May 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Finals LIVE on May 29 at 8/7c on ION television.

ION is available free over the air, as well as on most cable, satellite and streaming providers.

