LAFAYETTE, La. — Reading is more than just a pastime, it plays a crucial role in brain development, memory, and essential life skills.

Research shows that children with poor reading skills are at a significantly higher risk of facing challenges later in life. Recognizing this, the E.W. Scripps Company—the parent company of KATC aims at putting more books and opportunities into the hands of children in need.

For more than six decades, the Scripps Howard Fund has been committed to giving back to communities across the nation with its "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

The campaign has donated thousands of books to children across the United States but the campaign’s success also depends on community support.

According to data from BrightFutures.com, children who are not reading at grade level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school compared to their peers who are proficient readers.

While two-thirds of students who struggle with reading by the end of fourth grade are at a higher risk of ending up in jail or relying on welfare.

Children from low-income families also face an even greater challenge, often lacking access to books at home. "IYGACAB..." wants to bridge that gap, ensuring that every child has the resources they need to succeed.

The donations help with:

Partnership with Title I Schools: The campaign collaborates with Title I schools to support undeserved children, especially in kindergarten through third grade.

Building Home Libraries: Which provides each student 10 age-appropriate books per year.

Which provides each student 10 age-appropriate books per year. Empowering Children with Choice: Through the campaigns partnership with Scholastic Books, they are able to bring Scholastic Book Fairs to Title I schools which allow students to choose their own book.

Access to Diverse Reading Materials: Ensures that children have access to books that represent various abilities, cultures, beliefs, races, and ethnicities. This helps to foster respect, empathy, and acceptance.



If you are interested in donating, here is a link.

You can also scan the QR code below so you can donate.