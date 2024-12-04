Name of victim in fatal Latin Drive fire released

LAFAYETTE, La. — Investigators have released the name of the victim killed in a Monday house fire.

Malayshia Conley, 19, was found inside the home. Investigators say she was unable to escape.

Firefighters from Scott, Duson, Carencro, and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to the fire in the 200 block of Latin Drive on December 2 at 8:07 a.m. The initial call-out indicated that multiple people were still inside the dwelling, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.

Two of the four occupants were outside, needing medical attention from fire exposure. A third occupant exited with minor fire-related injuries. Firefighters searched the home for Conley. She was not able to escape the fire hazards, the spokesperson stated. The mother, 44, and her 21-year-old son were transported to a local hospital for treatment of severe burns and smoke inhalation. Both remain in a local hospital.

Two other school-age siblings were at school when the fire started.

Officials continue to investigate the fatal fire incident. Information will be released as it becomes available.