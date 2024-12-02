Firefighters investigate fatal fire in Scott

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Firefighters are investigating a fatal morning fire in Scott.

According to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier, on Monday at 08:07 AM, the Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 200 block of Latin Drive, with multiple people trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire emitting from the home, in addition to a male suffering from minor burns and a female with third-degree burns in a neighboring yard. Firefighters were informed by neighbors and escaping residents that someone was still inside.

Firefighters entered the structure to search for the victim and extinguish the fire, at which point they located a female inside the home who was unable to escape.

The two occupants who escaped were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Sonnier stated that the home received significant fire and smoke damage.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Lafayette, Duson, and Carencro Fire Departments and the Louisiana Fire Marshal investigators responded to assist.