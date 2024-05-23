"I did not know I would be in this situation," Lafayette residents face costly storm repairs

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One week since powerful storms ripped through parts of Acadiana, the damage can still be seen across many neighborhoods.

This as residents deal with insurance paperwork, costly repairs, and uncertainty of what lies ahead.

Johana Kerico says she had to come out of pocket with over one thousand dollars in insurance deductibles to remove a tree which fell from her property. The massive 120 year old oak tree, landed on her neighbor's home during Thursday's storm, damaging his dining room roof.

Commenting on the damage and costs, Kerico said, "I live on a very small restricted income so it is hard for me to have to meet that."

Even with insurance, many homeowners find the cost of repairs to be too expensive.

Albert Glaude Sr., whose home was damaged after a pine tree fell on it, says his deductibles are over six thousand dollars.

"To me it's high," he said as he looked at the damage still at his home.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance says if you don't have insurance or have trouble meeting the deductibles, there are some instances where FEMA can help.

FEMA provides the Individual and Household Programs that help with temporary housing and some house repairs. You'll have to visit fema.org to see if you qualify for any assistance.

The full cost of the damage across Acadiana is still being assessed. For those who have insurance the repairs could take weeks, for those who don't, it can take years to rebuild.