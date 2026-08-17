I-49 Lafayette Connector project open house set for September 2

LAFAYETTE — The I-49 Lafayette Connector project will add a partially elevated 5.5-mile segment of highway over Evangeline Thruway, extending I-49 from I-10 to Lafayette Regional Airport.

The project will be funded by DOTD with assistance from the Federal Highway Administration.

The corridor would run across District 5. Lafayette Consolidated Government District 5 Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said he is looking forward to the improvements the project could bring to the area.

"We're looking forward to what it could do to open new businesses. That is one of the things. Then we look at our housing unit. We don't want it to negatively impact our housing unit being that it's an interstate system, but how can we complement? How can we repurpose some of those adjacent properties to where they are a benefit of the corridor?" Boudreaux said.

Residents can attend an open house at the Downtown Convention Center to review the project's Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact statement.

Public comment will take place, with each person receiving three minutes to ask questions and share input with state officials about the project.

The open house is scheduled for September 2.

