I-49, I-10 closed after 18-wheeler hits overpass

LAFAYETTE PARISH — I-49 north and southbound lanes are closed at I-10 after an 18-wheeler carrying a large load collided with the I-10 eastbound overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The accident has also resulted in the closure of I-10 eastbound at I-49. Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews assess the situation.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but authorities have not provided an estimate for when the roadways might reopen.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Motorists should monitor local traffic updates for further developments.

