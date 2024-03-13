I-10 open after overnight closure

Interstate 10 westbound is now open after being closed for around eight hours overnight.

The closure started after two eighteen wheelers were involved in a crash near mile marker 98, Scott Fire Department officials tell us.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they say.

One rig, which was transporting pipe, was on its roof. Six people inside the truck got out, but one suffered serious - although not life-threatening - injuries.

The other rig was transporting hydrogen gas, which officials describe as an extremely flammable gas which burns with an invisible flame. That driver was not injured.

Because of the severity of the crash and the danger, the highway was closed at Ambassador Caffery, officials say.

Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team (LFDHMRT) and LSP’s Emergency Services Unit was came to help. The Lafayette team sent a drone over the crash to look for leaks and fires from the hydrogen, and deployed meters to check the air.

They didn't find any leaks or fires, and so the hazardous material was off-loaded and moved off the highway. Recovery crews removed all the pipe and pulled the other rig upright.

Around 5 a.m., it was all removed and the highway was re-opened, officials say.

Scott Police are investigating the cause of the crash.