Hub City gears up to host Sun Belt Football Championship

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Hub City is ready to host the Sun Belt Football Championship Game for the second time, and KATC wanted to hear from fans ahead of the game.

The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 10-2 record, clinching the Sun Belt West Division title. Head Coach Michael Desormeaux, even was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

"Despite ongoing construction at Cajun Field and the cooler temperatures, Peter Adashack, a UL student from Wisconsin, is one of many excited about the championship game.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's a really big event here in the community, bringing students and the community together," Adashek said.

Adashek is also an employee at Bourgeois Hall, the recreation center at ULL, and says he and his coworkers have been talking about how memorable the game will be.

“It's something that we’ve been looking forward to all week and talking about in the office for sure,” he said.

Another UL student, Kaden Buggs who is originally from Tennessee was pleasantly surprised after hearing that the Sun Belt will be in Lafayette this year.

"I think it’s definitely cool to host a big game like that. It’s something not a lot of schools get to do. It could be a one-time experience you don’t get to experience again," Buggs said.

For those still undecided on whether to attend or just watch from home, fans are encouraging everyone to come out and support the team.

"You should totally come, support your community, and support the guys that go to the university. It’s a huge deal, something that happens once in a blue moon," Adashek said.

Kickoff for the Sun Belt Football Championship Game is tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

