How to protect your mental health in a time of global uncertainty

LAFAYETTE PARISH — News of the latest tensions between the United States and Iran sparked a weekend of conversation among political leaders, experts and everyday residents. Many residents are unsure what it all means for the future.

Mental health professionals say that uncertainty, paired with constant exposure to global conflict, is fueling a rise in emotional strain across communities.

Phyllis Babineaux, a licensed clinical social worker with Social Work Answers, says the constant exposure to crisis can become mentally draining.

“I think the more you’re exposed to it, the more you think about it, the more it’s going to play a role in how you feel,” she said.

Babineaux said the nonstop stream of unsettling news can quickly become overwhelming and advises residents to limit their consumption.

“You don’t want to be monitoring it 24/7,” she said. “That will definitely lead to increased anxiety, concerns about the future and how it will impact you, your family and the world.”

“I think that this impacts everyone and we need to acknowledge it, because it is going on,” Babineaux said. “But I don’t think it should be the focus of everything.”

Babineaux who works with children and adolescents in New Iberia, encourages families to have open conversations at home, especially with children who may be confused or overwhelmed by what they see and hear.

“Something like this is a trauma to a child, and we have to be careful that we don’t add to that trauma,” she said. “Give them the information they want in ways they can understand. Sometimes, it just starts with having a conversation with your children.”

While you should limit your exposure, Babineaux says its important to have a healthy balance and boundaries.

She encourages residents who are feeling overwhelmed to speak to a professional for help.

Here are some mental health centers in the Lafayette area.

Acadiana Cares

Acadiana Counseling Center